Open Menu

'No Political Friends, Enemies'; Says Solangi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 01:10 PM

'No political friends, enemies'; says Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi Wednesday reiterated that the interim dispensation had 'No political friends and no political enemies'.

While talking to a private television talk show, he said all political parties had the freedom to present their viewpoint.

"Criticism is their democratic right, we cannot take this right from them. We are not in favour or against any political party," Murtaza Solangi said.

The minister said the caretaker government had no intention to interfere in any activity under the constitution and law of the country.

He said, "If the constitution, law, and courts take any action against someone, the government cannot stop the process." "The Election Commission of Pakistan is a constitutional body which had the responsibility to conduct free, transparent, and impartial elections." "We will abide by our oath, we cannot think of violating it at any stage", Murtaza Solangi said.

The government had no news of hopelessness and there should not be suspicion of breach of promise, he added.

"The Election Commission has released the full schedule on its website," Murtaza Solangi said.

"Under the Election Act, political parties will have to give 54 days for the election campaign.

" The minister said Pakistan was a democratic country, people enjoyed freedom of expression.

Murtaza Solangi said, "It is the responsibility of the government to ensure good governance." The minister said that inflation was a reality, and the government was aware of people's problems.

He said that no country could afford to buy expensive oil and sell it at cheaper rates.

He said, "The President of the State has a prominent position in the state system, he was also part of the Parliament under the constitution and the government respected his position." "We will stabilize the economy, and people's money will not be wasted. Each member of the 16-member cabinet is an expert in his field," Murtaza Solangi remarked.

To a question, he said the Prime Minister was continuously informed about the progress of the Battagram chairlift incident.

To another question, he said the Jardanwala incident was a result of intolerance and it was necessary to eradicate this curse from the society.

"Parents, educational institutions including seminaries, media, courts, administration, and government have to play their role in promoting the culture of tolerance and inter-faith harmony," he opined.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Oil Buy Progress Money Media TV All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM ..

Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM Kakar

1 minute ago
 Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan ..

Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan in first ODI

1 hour ago
 JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked t ..

JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked to former first lady Bushra Bib ..

1 hour ago
 Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: ..

Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: Sami Saeed

2 hours ago
 ECP to consult political parties including PTI for ..

ECP to consult political parties including PTI for elections date

2 hours ago
 ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 an ..

Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 and highlight its role in enhanc ..

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurate ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurates Mawaheb Talent Hub

14 hours ago
 'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successfu ..

'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successful chairlift rescue operation

13 hours ago
 Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram res ..

Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram rescue operation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan