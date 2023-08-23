'No political friends, enemies'; says Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi Wednesday reiterated that the interim dispensation had 'No political friends and no political enemies'.

While talking to a private television talk show, he said all political parties had the freedom to present their viewpoint.

"Criticism is their democratic right, we cannot take this right from them. We are not in favour or against any political party," Murtaza Solangi said.

The minister said the caretaker government had no intention to interfere in any activity under the constitution and law of the country.

He said, "If the constitution, law, and courts take any action against someone, the government cannot stop the process." "The Election Commission of Pakistan is a constitutional body which had the responsibility to conduct free, transparent, and impartial elections." "We will abide by our oath, we cannot think of violating it at any stage", Murtaza Solangi said.

The government had no news of hopelessness and there should not be suspicion of breach of promise, he added.

"The Election Commission has released the full schedule on its website," Murtaza Solangi said.

"Under the Election Act, political parties will have to give 54 days for the election campaign.

" The minister said Pakistan was a democratic country, people enjoyed freedom of expression.

Murtaza Solangi said, "It is the responsibility of the government to ensure good governance." The minister said that inflation was a reality, and the government was aware of people's problems.

He said that no country could afford to buy expensive oil and sell it at cheaper rates.

He said, "The President of the State has a prominent position in the state system, he was also part of the Parliament under the constitution and the government respected his position." "We will stabilize the economy, and people's money will not be wasted. Each member of the 16-member cabinet is an expert in his field," Murtaza Solangi remarked.

To a question, he said the Prime Minister was continuously informed about the progress of the Battagram chairlift incident.

To another question, he said the Jardanwala incident was a result of intolerance and it was necessary to eradicate this curse from the society.

"Parents, educational institutions including seminaries, media, courts, administration, and government have to play their role in promoting the culture of tolerance and inter-faith harmony," he opined.