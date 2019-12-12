UrduPoint.com
No Political Future For Bilawal If Zardari Does Not Go For Plea Bargain: Sheikh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:27 PM

Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid has said if Asif Ali Zardari does not go for plea bargain then political future of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become bleak.Railway minister said this while talking to media men here Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid has said if Asif Ali Zardari does not go for plea bargain then political future of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become bleak.Railway minister said this while talking to media men here Thursday.He held " bail granted to Asif Ali Zardari is a good thing.

Now he has to enter into plea bargain and due to it a massive flow of money will head towards Pakistan.Reacting to ransacking by lawyers in Lahore he said conflict between black and white coat walas has claimed many precious lives.

This incident also sent message of intolerance to the world.Sheikh Rashid said those demanding election should feel ashamed. Opposition did not accept elections 2013 and 2018.

They want election commission of what sort.He stated election commissioner should be impartial.

How can they say the election commission members and judge should be of their choice.Railway minister observed " country is passing through such situation that we have to allay the tension. Opposition parliamentarians should give responsible statements.Imran Khan Government will soon evolve solution to the problems being faced by the common man in the country, he indicated.He remarked "India is becoming a Hindu state.

Muslims can not seek citizenship therein. Modi does not know that UP, CP Muslim will also wake up . Our government stands with the Muslims, he added.

