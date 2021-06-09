UrduPoint.com
No Political Interference To Be Tolerated In Food Department: Atif Khan

Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Wednesday has taken notice of the use of political influence for postings and transfers in the Food department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Wednesday has taken notice of the use of political influence for postings and transfers in the food department .

He warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who use political or any other influence for transfer.

The Food Department has also issued notification that no political pressure would be accepted for the transfer and strict legal action would be taken against those involved in such practices.

The minister said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the provincial government to get rid political interference to make all departments work independently with any pressure.

He said that political interference leads to the destruction of institutions, adding institutions were destroyed by past governments due to political interference.

He said that PTI government was committed to make all institutions free and independent from political interference.

