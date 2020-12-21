UrduPoint.com
No Political Interference Tolerated In CDLD Projects : Adviser

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:00 PM

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taj Muhammad Tarand on Monday said that Community Driven Local Development Programme (CDLD) was apolitical project under which Rs.15 million cheques have been distributed among members of the community.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of phase-II, CDLD projects held at Deputy Commissioner office Battagram.

Taj Muhammad Tarand said that after successful implementation of CDLD projects in Malakand division the project was extended to Battagram district in which no political interference and nepotism would be tolerated.

He thanked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for taking special interest and issuing order to launch CDLD projects in Battagram district.

The project manager of CDLD projects gave a briefing about ongoing projects.

The representatives of local community said that CDLD was apolitical project for welfare of deserving people and demanded extending duration of the project.

Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Abdul Sammad Khan said that no compromise was made on the quality of work in CDLD projects.

