(@Abdulla99267510)

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry says justice will continue until the key perpetrators of the May 9 incidents are brought to justice

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2024) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has emphasized that no political leader’s desire for power surpasses the country’s interests.

“Justice will continue until the key perpetrators of the May 9 incidents are brought to justice,” said the DG ISPR while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The DG ISPR highlighted that 2024 witnessed the highest number of terrorists eliminated compared to the past five years.

He detailed that Pakistan’s armed forces successfully thwarted multiple terrorist plans, confiscating a large cache of weapons during operations.

He revealed that 925 terrorists, including several high-profile figures, were neutralized in 2024, with 73 highly wanted terrorists killed. Moreover, 14 terrorists surrendered, and two suicide bombers were apprehended. Sadly, 383 officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.

General Sharif stressed that despite Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan, terrorist activities originating from Afghan soil continue to threaten Pakistan. He vowed to dismantle terrorist networks, asserting that terrorism connections trace back to Afghanistan.

He reiterated Pakistan Army’s readiness to counter any aggression from India, condemning its atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir. He accused India of violating international laws and emphasized Pakistan’s unwavering support for the oppressed people of Kashmir.

The DG ISPR also accused India of orchestrating Sikh killings abroad and committing genocide against minorities.

Pakistan remains committed to providing diplomatic, moral, and legal support to the Kashmiri people.

Addressing internal challenges, he called on the nation to unite with state institutions to combat terrorism, extortion, and smuggling. He linked terrorism eradication to justice, education, healthcare, and good governance, urging collective efforts to dismantle illegal economic networks, including fake news.

Regarding relations with Afghanistan, he highlighted ongoing talks with the Afghan interim government, emphasizing the importance of cooperation to curb terrorism. He revealed that over 800,000 illegal Afghan residents had been repatriated, and measures were underway to secure Pakistan’s digital borders.

On political affairs, General Sharif dismissed claims of the military’s involvement in political negotiations, maintaining that the army maintains professional relations with all governments. He urged political leaders to resolve issues amicably rather than through divisive actions.

Discussing the May 9 incidents, he called it a premeditated conspiracy, stressing the importance of prosecuting those involved under military trials, where legal rights are ensured.

He warned that officers prioritizing politics over state interests would be held accountable.

On former DG ISI Faiz Hameed, General Sharif described the case as sensitive and sub judice, advising against speculation.

He finally condemned disruptive politics orchestrated from outside Pakistan, and called for a focus on governance instead of narrative building.