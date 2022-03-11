No political party can form armed groups: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said, no political party was allowed to form an armed group as per section 200 sub-clause 4 D and E of the Election Act 2017.

In a tweet, he said no political party was allowed to impart "military" and "paramilitary" training to its workers, but ironically the JUI-F had formed the armed groups.

He asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to implement the Election Act and impose a ban on the parties involved in such activities.