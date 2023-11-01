No political party named for unrest in Balochistan: Interior Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Dismissing any specific political party's involvement in the recent turmoil in Balochistan, Caretaker Minister for Interior, Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, clarified his stance on the matter in the Senate on Wednesday.

This statement came in response to a query raised by Senator Muhammad Qasim, who had expressed objections to Bugti's earlier remarks.

The Minister underscored that he had not directly implicated any political party, including the BNP-M, in the unrest.

He further emphasized that the BNP-M was a political ally in both Federal and provincial governments, urging them to address the issue of missing persons during their tenures, rather than politicizing it at present and making protest over it.

Highlighting the complexity of the situation, Senator Bugti drew attention to the presence of death squads affiliated with various militant groups, responsible for the targeted killings of innocent civilians, including individuals from diverse backgrounds such as Punjabis, teachers, doctors, and professors in Balochistan.

He specifically named organizations such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), Majeed Brigade, United Baloch Army (UBA), Baloch Republican Army (BRA), Acho Group, and Lashkar-e-Balochistan as entities contributing to the unrest in the region.

Citing a report from a leading newspaper, the Minister pointed to the acknowledgment by the BLA of its involvement in various killings across the country, underscoring the gravity of the situation in the province.

He said that BNP-M has not been linked with any such group.

