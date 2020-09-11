No political point-scoring on rape incident: Ali Zaidi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday stressed the need to stop political point-scoring on the motorway gang-rape incident and allow police to do its work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday stressed the need to stop political point-scoring on the motorway gang-rape incident and allow police to do its work.

It was disgraceful how the opposition was trying to politicize the incident, the minister tweeted.

"Agreed that CCPO (Capital City Police Officer) made insensitive remarks but it is the Punjab Government that is taking action to find these predators. We need to stop the cheap political point-scoring and allow police to do its work.

" The minister recalled the 2014 killing of innocent people by police in Model Town, Lahore and questioned whether the then Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif had taken any serious action.

"I harken back to the Model Town massacre of 2014 by police. Did Shahbaz Sharif take any serious action?" he said on his Twitter handle.

Ali Haider Zaid the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) should also do some introspection regarding the facilitation of crimes by Uzair Baloch.

Both the parties, he said, would not take action "because they were directly involved in these crimes".