No Political Pressure On Officers, Depts: CM

Mon 07th June 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government in Punjab has given unprecedented freedom to its officers to perform their duties on merit and there is no political pressure on officers and departments.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the postings of the government employees were being done purely on merit.

He said that the menace of nepotism had also been done away with, and no pressure was ever exerted on any officer for execution of his official duties.

Usman Buzdar said that the officers were performing their duties under a system of chain of command. He regretted that the past rulers promoted a culture of humiliating officers based on their likes and dislikes, and the ego of some officers was hurt in the open.

The PTI government valued honest and hardworking officers and those working hard for serving masses would be encouraged, added the CM.

