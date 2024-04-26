Open Menu

No Political Prisoner In Country At Present: Senator Siddiqui

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 07:58 PM

No political prisoner in country at present: Senator Siddiqui

Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) in the Senate Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Friday said there was no political prisoner in the country at present while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder was behind the bars for being convicted in various cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) in the Senate Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Friday said there was no political prisoner in the country at present while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder was behind the bars for being convicted in various cases.

Taking part in the debate on the presidential address in the Upper House, Senator Siddiqui said in past the PML-N leadership had to face imprisonment in fake cases, but its government did not want to pursue the politics of revenge.

He extended an olive branch to the opposition parties, saying that if the PTI could hold negotiations with its traditional political rivals then why it could not sit on the table with the government for the sake of the country.

"The opposition should hold talks with the treasury benches for resolving critical issues and crises of the country. It should pinpoint problems and issues of national interest , and also suggest their solutions.

At the same, they should bear criticism with open hearts as it is part of debate and discourse and political norms," he added.

Senator Siddiqui condemned intimidation of the judiciary in the past and also in the prevailing time.

He felicitated Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on assuming the office, hoping that constructive debates would be held on the national matters in the House under chairmanship.

He praised President Asif Ali Zardari for his address to the Joint Sitting of the Parliament in which he encompassed on national issues.

He said the president had urged all the political parties to play their vital role for the bright future of the nation and bring out the country from all crises.

"Currently, the country is facing many challenges at international level, so all political parties should shun their differences and instead of point scoring should work unitedly for the betterment of the state and its citizens.".

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prisoner Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Same All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia targets Ukraine railways as Western aid due ..

Russia targets Ukraine railways as Western aid due to arrive

24 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

25 minutes ago
 Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billio ..

Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billion takeover bid

36 minutes ago
 115 held for selling roti at higher rate

115 held for selling roti at higher rate

37 minutes ago
 New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses sat ..

New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses satisfaction over security arrang ..

37 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensation ..

NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims

37 minutes ago
2 injured over money dispute

2 injured over money dispute

37 minutes ago
 At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: official ..

At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: officials

33 minutes ago
 'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help dev ..

'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help develop farm sector on modern lin ..

39 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboratio ..

Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboration with ambassador of Morocco

33 minutes ago
 US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits ne ..

US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record

37 minutes ago
 Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of Amer ..

Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of America for two weeks

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan