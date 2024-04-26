No political prisoner in country at present: Senator Siddiqui

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) in the Senate Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Friday said there was no political prisoner in the country at present while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder was behind the bars for being convicted in various cases.

Taking part in the debate on the presidential address in the Upper House, Senator Siddiqui said in past the PML-N leadership had to face imprisonment in fake cases, but its government did not want to pursue the politics of revenge.

He extended an olive branch to the opposition parties, saying that if the PTI could hold negotiations with its traditional political rivals then why it could not sit on the table with the government for the sake of the country.

"The opposition should hold talks with the treasury benches for resolving critical issues and crises of the country. It should pinpoint problems and issues of national interest , and also suggest their solutions.

At the same, they should bear criticism with open hearts as it is part of debate and discourse and political norms," he added.

Senator Siddiqui condemned intimidation of the judiciary in the past and also in the prevailing time.

He felicitated Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on assuming the office, hoping that constructive debates would be held on the national matters in the House under chairmanship.

He praised President Asif Ali Zardari for his address to the Joint Sitting of the Parliament in which he encompassed on national issues.

He said the president had urged all the political parties to play their vital role for the bright future of the nation and bring out the country from all crises.

"Currently, the country is facing many challenges at international level, so all political parties should shun their differences and instead of point scoring should work unitedly for the betterment of the state and its citizens.".