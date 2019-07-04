No political victimization, across the board accountability in progress: Chairman NAB

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:55 PM
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday said across the board accountability was in progress as the bureau never believed in political victimization
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday said across the board accountability was in progress as the bureau never believed in political victimization.
Addressing a cheque-distribution ceremony among corruption cases affected people here, he said NAB was pursuing only one-point agenda to purge the country of corruption and corrupt elements.
Pakistan was not among the comity of developed nations due to corrupt elements, he said.
