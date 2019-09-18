No political victimization of opposition: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that opposition was not being victimized and the government had nothing to do with the arrests of politicians by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Talking to the media men at the inaugural ceremony of International Exhibition on Religious Tourism at a local hotel, he said the government had eradicated political interference from state institutions, adding the government fully supported the NAB in its quest to eradicate corruption from the country.

The Governor Punjab said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government had never victimized the opposition and would not do so in future. He said the NAB was an independent institution and the government did not believe in meddling in its affairs.

To a question, he condemned Chunian incident, responding that action had been initiated against the negligent policemen. He said sexual offenders who abused and killed children would be hanged till death.

He reassured the bereaved families that the killers would be apprehended soon and law would take its full course.

To another query, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that police reforms would be introduced in Punjab as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a committee was working on it day and night. He said KPK model of police reforms would be replicated in the province and people would get justice at the police stations.

Earlier, addressing the participants of the exhibition, Chaudhry Sarwar said the promotion of religious tourism was foremost priority of government and in this regard Government was promoting tourism at the religious places of Muslims, Sikhs and other religions.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said more than 100,000 Sikh pilgrims would arrive in Pakistan to participate in the 550th birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev G, adding Kartarpur Corridor was near completion and Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the project in November.