No Politically-motivated Cases Against PML-N: Dr Gill

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 10:34 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said there were no politically-motivated cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership

Talking to a private news channel, he said the corruption cases against PML-N leadership were registered in the tenures of previous governments.

To a query, he said former president Asif Ali Zardari was also allegedly involved in corruption cases.

Dr Gill said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had a clear stance over accountability and it would leave no stone unturned to bring the national wealth looters and plunders to justice.

More Stories From Pakistan

