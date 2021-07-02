No politically-motivated cases against PML-N: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said there were no politically-motivated cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said there were no politically-motivated cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the corruption cases against PML-N leadership were registered in the tenures of previous governments.

To a query, he said former president Asif Ali Zardari was also allegedly involved in corruption cases.

Dr Gill said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had a clear stance over accountability and it would leave no stone unturned to bring the national wealth looters and plunders to justice.