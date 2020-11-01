UrduPoint.com
No Politicking On National Institutions: Asad Qaiser

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 06:20 PM

No politicking on national institutions: Asad Qaiser

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) ::National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday said there should be no politicking to disrespect the national security institutions as the nation attached great value to their sacrifices rendered for the country's defence.

It was very unfortunate that some elements were casting aspersions and insulting state institutions for their own political interests, he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Gadoon Amazai Feeder in Topi Tehsil, Swabi District.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub was also present on the occasion. The feeder had been completed at a cost of Rs 22.1 million Asad Qaiser said three large transformers would be installed along with the Gadoon Amazai Feeder while work on Tehsil Chota Lahore Grid Station would be expedited.

He said today the people were suffering due to the failed policies of past regimes. However, the incumbent government had adopted prudent policies and the economy was now moving in the positive direction.

With the price of Dollar coming down, inflation would also decline soon, he added.

The NA speaker said significant reforms and initiatives had been taken in the fields of health, education, electricity, gas and sports in Swabi and the local people were benefiting from their fruits.

"A cadet college is also being constructed in Swabi," he said. About Rs 1.70 billion was being spent to provide Sui Gas to more areas in the district, he added.

Asad Qaisr said the Insaf Health Cards would be provided to the whole populace of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soon. Providing free of charge medical treatment facilities to the people was a great feat of the current government.

"We are doing politics not for our own betterment but for the welfare of the people and the country. When we took over the reins of the country, the economy was in a shambles and now the situation is other way around," he added.

