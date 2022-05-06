No politics of revenge, says Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Friday said that the current provincial government would not indulge in politics of revenge at all and people's problems would be solved on priority basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Friday said that the current provincial government would not indulge in politics of revenge at all and people's problems would be solved on priority basis.

In a statement issued here, he said those who made tall claims of giving 10 million jobs, in fact, misled the youth.

Those who had promised to give five million houses did not give even a single house to the poor, he said and regretted that the architects of a new Pakistan gave nothing to the people except for inflation.

The chief minister said that the fake rulers made people's lives difficult in the new Pakistan. "We will not make any false promises as public welfare is our main focus," he said. This government would solve problems and lessen difficulties of masses, he added.