No Politics On Former PM's Ailing Health Condition: Nadeem Afzal Chann

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

No politics on former PM's ailing health condition: Nadeem Afzal Chann

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chann on Friday said that politics would not be allowed on ailing health condition of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to a private news channel program, he urged the opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-N, to avoid playing politics over the health issue of Nawaz Sharif.

Brushing aside the political rivalry, he said, we should refrain from personal attacks on any parliamentarians and move forward for resolving the issues of the common man.

Everyone knows that leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was not making any deal with Pakistan Muslim League-N or any other party leaders.

The PTI government was very much clear on the issue of accountability and eliminating corruption, he said.

The incumbent government was permitting Nawaz Sharif to avail medical facility from abroad on humanitarian grounds, Nadeem Afzal Chan stated.

The workers of PTI are satisfied over the performance and dealing of the present government, he added.

All the institutions were working independently in the country, he said adding that under the charter of democracy (CoD), any government coming through vote of power, should allow to complete the constitutional time frame.

