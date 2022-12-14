UrduPoint.com

No Politics On Reko Diq, Warns Balochistan Home Minister

Balochistan Home and Tribal Affaris Minister Mir Ziaullah Longov has said the Reko Diq project is an economic game changer for Balochistan and Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he warned the elements trying to politicize the Reko Diq project for their political gains.

"At the time of the Reko Diq agreement, all the political parties were taken into confidence by the provincial government and now it is beyond understanding why they are making it controversial," he said.

The minister deplored that some political elements were planning to cash in the Reko Diq project in the election.

Mir Zia said it had been the misfortune of Balochistan that it was ruined by its own people.

He noted that due to sincere efforts of the government, the situation of peace and stability in Balochistan was much better compared to the past.

"It is obvious that the Reko Diq project is going to be a game changer not only for Balochistan province but also for the economic situation of Pakistan.

