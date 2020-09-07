'No politics' over Karachi transformation package, warns Aftab Jahangir

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aftab Jahangir Monday hailed Federal government's development package worth 1100 bln rupees to address Karachi's problems.

Talking to a private news channel, MNA said it was a historic step that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a massive package for Karachi in the crucial time, adding, i will further request to both federal and provisional governments that they must announced a relief package for people who are suffering financially in flood situation.

He said Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan in terms of population and people belonging to almost every sect live there, adding, situation of this city is now critical and it has exposed the performance of the provincial government as well.

He said Karachi is the economic hub of the country and generates around 70 percent revenue, so it needs special attention for improvement of infrastructure instead of politicizing its development work.

He warned opposition against politicizing the Rs1.1 trillion Karachi transformation package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

He stressed there should be a better drainage system in the city. When it rains more, water will accumulate.

The issues are not for the centre, province or local government to resolve this issue jointly.

"All institutions should unite to solve Karachi's problems," he mentioned.

He said the need of the hour is to ensure that each penny is utilized on improving the infrastructure of Karachi and Pakistan People's party must seriously work with federal government, adding, PPP must stop politicizing the development package and focus attention on transformation of Karachi plan.

He said floods had caused havoc to public life and property in Karachi but the PPP government hadn't provided immediate relief to the victims.

Aftab sympathized with the families affected by heavy rains and floods in the city.

The people of my constituency are poor and they should not be deprived of civic facilities," he urged.

After the 18th amendment, the administrative powers have been shifted to provinces. But it is unfortunate that the PPP government is still looking towards support from the federal government.

Under the short, medium and long terms plans, drains must be completely cleaned on priority and the provincial government must take responsibility to rehabilitate the displaced people from the illegal encroachments, he added.