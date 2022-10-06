No positive case of Coronavirus in Balochistan

No new case of Coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients reached to 36,002 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :No new case of Coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients reached to 36,002 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,654,915 people had been screened for the virus so far.

As many as 35,619 affected patients had been recovered from the virus while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.