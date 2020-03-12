No positive case of Coronavirus reported in district : Deputy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner, Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq on Thursday said situation regarding coronavirus was satisfactory as no positive case of the virus had been reported in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq on Thursday said situation regarding coronavirus was satisfactory as no positive case of the virus had been reported in the district.

Talking to media persons, he said three special High-dependency Units (HDUs) had been established to deal with the threat of coronavirus.

The DC said that HDUs had been established in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), Holy Family Hospital and District Head Quarter Hospital (DHQ) and a 100 bed hospital had been allocated in RMU, adding that all possible steps were being taken to deal with the coronavirus as the government was ready to tackle with any emergency situation.

He said that screening of 760 devotees coming from Iran had been done while 11 operators had also been deputed in different Imambargahs for screening of suspects patients.

Under a comprehensive strategy to cope with coronavirus, the government and all the stakeholders were monitoring the screening system at airports, he added.

The DC said screening facility with medical technicians had been provided at airports where each incoming suspected passenger was properly checked by doctors and qualified medical technicians.

He said during the recent polio campaign, no refusal case was reported and target to immunize the children less than 5 year of age was achieved, adding however 3 to 4 cases of polio suspects were reported but their results were negative.

He said that new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being implemented in letter and spirit to eradicate dengue virus.

The DC said that 2000 new workers had been recruited for identification and elimination of dengue larvae in the district while health department had devised an effective micro plan and a special task force had been constituted to examine the working of sanitary patrols, supervisors and larva-siding activities.

He said in a meeting with the officials of private housing societies, it was agreed to constitute teams for anti-dengue surveillance in their jurisdiction adding that dengue diagnostic facilities were being extending at grass root level.

While responding a query, he said a software had been developed for online registration of schools and controlling of fees structure.

It would determine the complaints and would also help in their redressal besides beneficial to streamline the system, he added.

To a question, he said that earlier there were 40 price magistrate but now their number had been increased to 63 for taking strict action under law against profiteers involved in price hike and adulteration.

It was top priority of the government to provide relief to the common man and no compromise could be made on this important matter, he added.

The DC said 16 Ramzan Bazars would be established in Rawalpindi while 10 would be established at tehsil level to ensure availability of edibles to people at subsidised rates.

He said the materialization of Ghazi Barotha Project was the only and best solution to overcome water problem and 8 to 10 years were required to complete this project.