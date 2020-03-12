UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Positive Case Of Coronavirus Reported In District : Deputy Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

No positive case of Coronavirus reported in district : Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner, Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq on Thursday said situation regarding coronavirus was satisfactory as no positive case of the virus had been reported in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq on Thursday said situation regarding coronavirus was satisfactory as no positive case of the virus had been reported in the district.

Talking to media persons, he said three special High-dependency Units (HDUs) had been established to deal with the threat of coronavirus.

The DC said that HDUs had been established in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), Holy Family Hospital and District Head Quarter Hospital (DHQ) and a 100 bed hospital had been allocated in RMU, adding that all possible steps were being taken to deal with the coronavirus as the government was ready to tackle with any emergency situation.

He said that screening of 760 devotees coming from Iran had been done while 11 operators had also been deputed in different Imambargahs for screening of suspects patients.

Under a comprehensive strategy to cope with coronavirus, the government and all the stakeholders were monitoring the screening system at airports, he added.

The DC said screening facility with medical technicians had been provided at airports where each incoming suspected passenger was properly checked by doctors and qualified medical technicians.

He said during the recent polio campaign, no refusal case was reported and target to immunize the children less than 5 year of age was achieved, adding however 3 to 4 cases of polio suspects were reported but their results were negative.

He said that new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being implemented in letter and spirit to eradicate dengue virus.

The DC said that 2000 new workers had been recruited for identification and elimination of dengue larvae in the district while health department had devised an effective micro plan and a special task force had been constituted to examine the working of sanitary patrols, supervisors and larva-siding activities.

He said in a meeting with the officials of private housing societies, it was agreed to constitute teams for anti-dengue surveillance in their jurisdiction adding that dengue diagnostic facilities were being extending at grass root level.

While responding a query, he said a software had been developed for online registration of schools and controlling of fees structure.

It would determine the complaints and would also help in their redressal besides beneficial to streamline the system, he added.

To a question, he said that earlier there were 40 price magistrate but now their number had been increased to 63 for taking strict action under law against profiteers involved in price hike and adulteration.

It was top priority of the government to provide relief to the common man and no compromise could be made on this important matter, he added.

The DC said 16 Ramzan Bazars would be established in Rawalpindi while 10 would be established at tehsil level to ensure availability of edibles to people at subsidised rates.

He said the materialization of Ghazi Barotha Project was the only and best solution to overcome water problem and 8 to 10 years were required to complete this project.

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Polio Iran Water Man Rawalpindi Price Ghazi Family Media All From Government Best Top Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to form Busines ..

1 hour ago

Princess Cruises Suspends Operations Amid Coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's Proxies Likely to Blame for Deadly Attack o ..

2 minutes ago

UEFA Invites European Football Stakeholders to Dis ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Welcome De-Escalation in Syria's Id ..

2 minutes ago

Lithuania Boosts Health Inspections at Latvian, Po ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.