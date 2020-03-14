No positive case of coronavirus reported in KP: DG Health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made all precautionary measures to cope up any emergency about coronavirus in the province.

Talking to Radio Pakistan on Saturday, Director General Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.

Tahir Nadeem Khan said the government had established 437 isolation beds in eighteen districts of the province for suspected coronavirus patients.

He said so far no positive case of coronavirus reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan said a quarantine zone had been established in Dera Ismail Khan for people coming from the foreign countries.