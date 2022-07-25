UrduPoint.com

No Positive Case Reported For Corona In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2022 | 10:41 PM

No new case of coronavirus was reported in Balochistan province while the number of total confirmed patients remained 35,740 on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :No new case of coronavirus was reported in Balochistan province while the number of total confirmed patients remained 35,740 on Monday.

According to media coordinator Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,558,945 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 35,281 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded so far.

