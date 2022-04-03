No positive case reported for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :No new positive case of coronavirus was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35476 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1450390 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 35090 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.