No positive case reports for corona in Balochistan

No new positive case of coronavirus was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35525 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :No new positive case of coronavirus was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35525 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1534257 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 35134 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

`