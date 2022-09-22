UrduPoint.com

No Positive Case Reports For Corona In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 10:20 PM

No positive case reports for corona in Balochistan

No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35990 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35990 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1639607 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 35597 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

