No positive case reports for corona in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 36,004 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 36,004 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,658,309 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 35,623 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.