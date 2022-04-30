UrduPoint.com

No Positive Case Reports For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 11:38 PM

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

No new case of coronavirus positive was reported while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35486 in Balochistan on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :No new case of coronavirus positive was reported while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35486 in Balochistan on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,475,294 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 35,106 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

1 minute ago
 Police found body from house

Police found body from house

1 minute ago
 EAC positive step to save economy: FCCI chief

EAC positive step to save economy: FCCI chief

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges UN not to forget rights violations ..

Pakistan urges UN not to forget rights violations in Kashmir, Palestine, amid fo ..

6 minutes ago
 50% decrease in load-shedding from May 1

50% decrease in load-shedding from May 1

6 minutes ago
 People should give food to beggars, not cash: NCRC ..

People should give food to beggars, not cash: NCRC Chairman

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.