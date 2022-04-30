No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

No new case of coronavirus positive was reported while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35486 in Balochistan on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :No new case of coronavirus positive was reported while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35486 in Balochistan on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,475,294 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 35,106 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.