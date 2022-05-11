UrduPoint.com

No Positive Case Reports For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 10:39 PM

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 35486 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 35486 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1483872 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 35108 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

