No Positive Case Reports For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 10:59 PM

No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35501 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35501 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1506343 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 35120 affected patients had been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

