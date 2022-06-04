UrduPoint.com

No Positive Case Reports For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 11:37 PM

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35503 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35503 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1509887 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 35122 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine blames Russia for blaze at revered Orthodo ..

Ukraine blames Russia for blaze at revered Orthodox church in east

1 minute ago
 PTI hatched conspiracy against country by taking w ..

PTI hatched conspiracy against country by taking wrong decisions: Azma Bukhari

1 minute ago
 Over 8.332m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.332m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Golf: European Open third round scores

Golf: European Open third round scores

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.