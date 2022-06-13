UrduPoint.com

No Positive Case Reports For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2022 | 10:23 PM

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35506 in the province on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35506 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1520380 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 35126 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Syed Shafiq Ahmad assumes charge as municipal comm ..

Syed Shafiq Ahmad assumes charge as municipal commissioner

4 seconds ago
 1,050 litres adulterated milk disposed of

1,050 litres adulterated milk disposed of

5 seconds ago
 HESCO faces 660 megawatt shortage on Monday

HESCO faces 660 megawatt shortage on Monday

7 seconds ago
 KP Govt extends property tax to three marla house

KP Govt extends property tax to three marla house

8 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Women University holds workshop on 'Liv ..

Rawalpindi Women University holds workshop on 'Live the Life You Love'

3 minutes ago
 Digitalization of Parliament vital for enhancing i ..

Digitalization of Parliament vital for enhancing its productivity: NA Speaker

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.