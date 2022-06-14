No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35506 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1520380 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 35126 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.