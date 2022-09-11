UrduPoint.com

No Positive Corona Case Reported In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2022 | 10:40 PM

No positive Corona case reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :No new positive case of coronavirus was reported in Balochistan on Sunday, thus the total confirmed patients remain 35,975.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,628,540 people had been screened for the virus.

As many as 35,572 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

