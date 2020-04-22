No possibility of online parliament session; can be held with social distancing: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Rejecting the possibility of holding an on-line session of the Parliament, President Dr Arif Alvi has said that there is no problem if the session is held with social distancing.

"There is no or very less possibility of holding an on-line session of the Parliament. But if it is held through social distancing, I think there is no problem," he said in an interview with a private television channel aired on Wednesday night.

However, when asked if the rules of procedure could allow the holding of an on-line session, the president said, "Rules can be changed." He said personally he was in favour of digitization and recalled when he was Member of the National Assembly he had proposed to digitize the Parliament in a way that all its members were enabled to have online access to all documents relating to legislation and other business.

About his recent meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the inquiry report on IPPs (Independent Power Producers), Dr Alvi said the report was unilateral and did not comprise input of the stakeholders.

He, however, added that he had advised the prime minister to hire the companies of international repute for forensic audit of the report and also seek legal advice before proceeding against those involved in any corruption.

The president said as the IPPs were established as a result of the energy policies and agreements reached in 1994, 2002 and 2014, the government would have to deal the issue carefully and keeping in view the past experiences such as the Reko Diq.

He said if the forensic audit verified the inquiry report on IPPs, it would help the government to proceed against the companies involved in actions beyond the agreement, besides creating an opportunity for renegotiation on terms and conditions of the agreements with them.

To a question about the inquiry report on sugar and wheat shortage, and the alleged involvement of some political figures, the president said as far as he knew Prime Minister Imran Khan, he had a strong will to deal with such situations.

About the human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), President Alvi said the Indian forces were targeting innocent civilians.

He also condemned the Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in the IOJK and said as the people of IOJK had been isolated and locked since August 5, 2019 the world should take notice of the situation.

About the Taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Ramazan, the president said despite the 20-point agreement reached with the Ulema he would urge the people to stay home and offer prayers there for their safety.