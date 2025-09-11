Open Menu

No Power Can Defeat Pakistan Due To Brave Soldiers Like Major Adnan Shaheed: Danyal Ch

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM

No power can defeat Pakistan due to brave soldiers like Major Adnan Shaheed: Danyal Ch

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhary said that as long as Pakistan has fearless and brave soldiers like Major Adnan Shaheed, no power can defeat Pakistan.

He said that the martyrs are a bright chapter of our history who sacrificed their lives to secure the beloved homeland. The courage and fortitude demonstrated by the martyr's family is a guiding light for the entire nation.

He expressed these views during his talk with the family of Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed on Thursday, where he visited to offer condolence. Senior Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader from Rawalpindi, Chaudhry Tanveer, the martyr's father Muhammad Aslam, his brothers, and other family members were also present on the occasion.

The Parliamentary Secretary prayed for the elevation of the martyr's ranks and said that the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence of the country and the nation can never be forgotten. He further said that the nation is indebted to its martyrs, and because of their blood, Pakistan will remain eternal and everlasting.

The 31-year-old officer, Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed had bravely fought the Indian proxy Fitna Al Khawarij during their cowardly attack in Bannu on 2 September 2025. Despite sustaining severe injuries, Major Adnan displayed unwavering bravery and leadership, fighting from the front along with his men.

Recent Stories

Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in ..

Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in egg attack in London

30 seconds ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first agains ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Hong Kong

7 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pa ..

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India  clash

23 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statem ..

UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala

26 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ R ..

World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat

41 minutes ago
Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..

1 hour ago
 ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable o ..

ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..

1 hour ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, L ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholding ..

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..

2 hours ago
 HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

2 hours ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan