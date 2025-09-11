No Power Can Defeat Pakistan Due To Brave Soldiers Like Major Adnan Shaheed: Danyal Ch
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhary said that as long as Pakistan has fearless and brave soldiers like Major Adnan Shaheed, no power can defeat Pakistan.
He said that the martyrs are a bright chapter of our history who sacrificed their lives to secure the beloved homeland. The courage and fortitude demonstrated by the martyr's family is a guiding light for the entire nation.
He expressed these views during his talk with the family of Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed on Thursday, where he visited to offer condolence. Senior Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader from Rawalpindi, Chaudhry Tanveer, the martyr's father Muhammad Aslam, his brothers, and other family members were also present on the occasion.
The Parliamentary Secretary prayed for the elevation of the martyr's ranks and said that the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence of the country and the nation can never be forgotten. He further said that the nation is indebted to its martyrs, and because of their blood, Pakistan will remain eternal and everlasting.
The 31-year-old officer, Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed had bravely fought the Indian proxy Fitna Al Khawarij during their cowardly attack in Bannu on 2 September 2025. Despite sustaining severe injuries, Major Adnan displayed unwavering bravery and leadership, fighting from the front along with his men.
