No power can deprive Palestinians, Kashmiris of fundamental rights : AJK Info Minister

February 25, 2025
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Information Minister, Maulana Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah has said that in this digital era, children needed time to equip them with scientific, religious education and modern sciences to counter modern challenges.
"Focus on technology in the distance with the translation of the Qur’anic education is one of the top priorities of the government" he added.
The minister has expressed these views while addressing as guest of honor at the annual prize distribution of Allama Iqbal school Vakulj Bagh, AJK.
He gave shields and medals to the students who took prominent positions and encouraged the children at the event.
The minister said that reading and understanding the Qur’an was the right of the Holy Qur’an.
He continued as saying "no power in the world can stop Palestine and Kashmiris from the blessing of freedom as they have confronted powerful countries and proved that they will not accept any option without freedom."
The minister emphasized to expose true ugly face of Indian state terrorism in Indian Illegally Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) before the whole external world at this crucial stage of the freedom movement.
He added that the sate government was working to bring about positive changes in the field of worldly education as well as providing facilities to the people.
The minister said the government would fully support the educational institutions focusing on delivery of quality religious education.
District Education Officer Sultan Ali Tahir, Principal Ashiq Hussain, Vice Principal Saifullah Shaukat, Raja Sarfraz, Maulana Maqsood Tawhidi, Sardar Siya Khan Councilor, Maulana Luqman, Malik Sarfaraz, Muhammad Yasir, Qari Gulzar, Maulana Sarwar Naqshbandi, Maulana Yasir, Abdullah and others addressed the ceremony.
Vice Principal Saifullah Shaukat while speaking on this occasion expressed gratitude to the gathering said, “We are trying to educate children with religious education, for which our staff is always working to the best of their high professional skills".
