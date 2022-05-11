UrduPoint.com

No Power Can Slow Down Progress On CPEC: Abdul Qayyum

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 11:05 PM

No power can slow down progress on CPEC: Abdul Qayyum

Patron in Chief Pak-China Business Forum ( PCBF) former Senator Lt. Gen(R) Abdul Qayyum on Wednesday said that no power on earth can deter either Pakistan or China to roll back or even slow down progress on set commercial objectives aimed for speedy completion of flag ship project of CPEC

Patron in Chief Pak-China Business Forum ( PCBF) former Senator Lt. Gen(R) Abdul Qayyum on Wednesday said that no power on earth can deter either Pakistan or China to roll back or even slow down progress on set commercial objectives aimed for speedy completion of flag ship project of CPEC.

He stated this during a called on meeting along with Sheikh Nasir, President of PCBF, managing director Sheik Ijaz, Mr.

Xie Guoxiang, Minister Counsellor for Economic and Commercial Affairs and acting Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan in Islamabad.

Lt. Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum reiterated Pakistan Government's resolve under the dynamic leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif to crush remnants of terrorist networks being used to thwart Chinese investments in Pakistan.

Moreover, former senator also offered condolence over the loss of lives of Chinese citizens in a recent terrorist attack at Karachi's University.

