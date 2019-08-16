UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Power In The World Can Stop Kashmiris From Achieving Their Goal: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:04 PM

No power in the world can stop Kashmiris from achieving their goal: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said fascist Modi government should know it that if the nation is united then no power can prevent it from achieving its goals

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said fascist Modi government should know it that if the nation is united then no power can prevent it from achieving its goals.He held said the Hindutva exclusivist creed of the Modi led government with its fascist tactics will miserably fail in its attempt to smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle in occupied Kashmir.In a tweet today (Friday), he said the fascist Hindu Supremacist Modi government should know that while armies, militants and terrorists can be defeated by superior forces, history tells us that when a nation unites in a freedom struggle and does not fear death, no force can stop it from achieving its goal.

�The fascist, Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt should know that while armies, militants & terrorists can be defeated by superior forces; history tells us that when a nation unites in a freedom struggle & does not fear death, no force can stop it from achieving its goal.That is why the Hindutva exclusivist creed of the Modi-led Govt with its fascist tactics in IOK will fail miserably in its attempt to smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Militants Prime Minister Superior From Government

Recent Stories

Govt. to incentivize Pakistani resident ship-ownin ..

2 minutes ago

Government employees directed to declare their as ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi phones Domi ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Arrest 5 People for Insulting Chi ..

7 minutes ago

N. Korea fires missiles, rejects further talks wit ..

14 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks recover to end higher

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.