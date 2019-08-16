No power in the world can stop Kashmiris from achieving their goal: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said fascist Modi government should know it that if the nation is united then no power can prevent it from achieving its goals

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said fascist Modi government should know it that if the nation is united then no power can prevent it from achieving its goals.He held said the Hindutva exclusivist creed of the Modi led government with its fascist tactics will miserably fail in its attempt to smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle in occupied Kashmir.In a tweet today (Friday), he said the fascist Hindu Supremacist Modi government should know that while armies, militants and terrorists can be defeated by superior forces, history tells us that when a nation unites in a freedom struggle and does not fear death, no force can stop it from achieving its goal.

�The fascist, Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt should know that while armies, militants & terrorists can be defeated by superior forces; history tells us that when a nation unites in a freedom struggle & does not fear death, no force can stop it from achieving its goal.That is why the Hindutva exclusivist creed of the Modi-led Govt with its fascist tactics in IOK will fail miserably in its attempt to smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle.