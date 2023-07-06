Open Menu

No Power Load-management Being Carried Out Across Company's Regions: IESCO

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

No power load-management being carried out across company's regions: IESCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Spokesperson of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday said that no power load-management was being carried out across the company's regions.

The current demand of electricity stood at 2102 megawatt (MW) and the company was getting electricity as per its demand, the spokesperson said.

He said operation staff was available in their respective fields for address of individual complaints. The consumers could lodge their complaints at helpline 118 or phone number 0519252933.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

29 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

32 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

2 hours ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

11 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

12 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

12 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan