ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Spokesperson of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday said that no power load-management was being carried out across the company's regions.

The current demand of electricity stood at 2102 megawatt (MW) and the company was getting electricity as per its demand, the spokesperson said.

He said operation staff was available in their respective fields for address of individual complaints. The consumers could lodge their complaints at helpline 118 or phone number 0519252933.