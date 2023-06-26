No power load-management being carried out: IESCO spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday said that no power load-management was being carried out across the company's regions as generation was available as per the demand.

Faults, occurred due to heavy rains, were being cleared, the spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

He said over 50 feeders have tripped due to the heavy rains last night resulting power suspension to various localities. IESCO teams started restoration work soon after the rain in various areas, he said.

He requested the consumers to register their complaints in their nearby offices or on toll free no 118 for prompt response to their complaints.