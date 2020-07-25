UrduPoint.com
No Power Load-shedding During Eid Holidays Across Country

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:19 PM

The Ministry of Power Division on Saturday announced that there would be no power load-shedding and load-management during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays across the country, a private news channel reported

The spokesperson of the power division said a monitoring center has been set up in Islamabad to ensure the timely supply of electricity.

All power distribution companies have been informed of the government's decision and directed to provide data of power demand and supply situation, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the Federal government had announced a three-day official holiday in the country on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

