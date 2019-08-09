No power load-shedding during Eid: Power Division

The government has decided to supply smooth and uninterrupted power supply during Eid ul Adha holidays and directed all power distribution companies for carrying out zero load-management

"There will no load-management from August 11-14 evening across the country," the spokesman power division said in a tweet.

Special teams would be ready to remove any local faults promptly, it said.

He said special duties were assigned to the officials during Eid besides putting an effective monitoring in place.