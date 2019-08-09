UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Power Load-shedding During Eid: Power Division

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:11 PM

No power load-shedding during Eid: Power Division

The government has decided to supply smooth and uninterrupted power supply during Eid ul Adha holidays and directed all power distribution companies for carrying out zero load-management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The government has decided to supply smooth and uninterrupted power supply during Eid ul Adha holidays and directed all power distribution companies for carrying out zero load-management.

"There will no load-management from August 11-14 evening across the country," the spokesman power division said in a tweet.

Special teams would be ready to remove any local faults promptly, it said.

He said special duties were assigned to the officials during Eid besides putting an effective monitoring in place.

Related Topics

Holidays August All From Government

Recent Stories

Huawei Launches New Distributed Operating System, ..

9 minutes ago

Eid security plan devised for Capital

2 minutes ago

2,000 sanitary workers tasked to keep Islamabad cl ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Singapore President on Na ..

28 minutes ago

Beijing Prepares for Kazakh President's Upcoming V ..

2 minutes ago

Shahram inaugurates cleanliness drive in Peshawar

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.