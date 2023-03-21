UrduPoint.com

No Power Load-shedding During Iftar, Sehri Hours: Peco Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

No power load-shedding during Iftar, Sehri hours: Peco chief

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) said Tuesday that Sardar Arif Khan Sadozai has said that there would be no power load-shedding during Sehri and Iftar hours during the holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing a press conference at Pesco Dera circle, the CEO Pesco said effective measures were being taken to improve the power supply system besides accelerating efforts to overcome the issue of power theft.

He said eradication of power theft was among the top priorities of the company and in this regard no leniency would be tolerated.

After the establishment of Pesco Dera Circle, he said all needs of the circle would be met and the requirement of a transformer repair workshop of the newly opened circle was also being fulfilled.

Similarly, shortage of staff was yet another challenge which would be successfully met.

Superintending Engineer Pesco Dera Circle Engineer Nadir Zaman Kundi, Executive Engineer(XEN) Pesco City Division Hizbullah Khan Mehsud, XEN Pesco Rural Division Shaukatullah Mehsud besides other officials were also present on the occasion.

Sardar Arif Khan Sadozai said that the government was making practical measures to improve electricity system and new grid stations were being established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dera Ismail Khan.

He also urged consumers to pay bills regularly besides minimizing power consumption to protect the system from excessive load.

He said that new transformers would be installed so that uninterrupted power supply could be ensured for people during Ramazan and eid.

