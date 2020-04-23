UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:00 PM

No power load-shedding during Sehri, Iftar, Tarawih during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Power Division has decided that Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) will maintain uninterrupted electricity supply to all consumers during Sehri, Iftar and Tarawih in the Ramazan.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Secretary Power Division, Irfan Ali here Thursday.

The meeting was attended by all CEOs of DISCOs on video link, MD NTDC, GM NPCC, MD PEPCO and senior officials of Power Division.

It was further decided that Industrial Consumers which are operating as per government policy in wake of Covid-19 will also be provided electricity without any interruption this year.

It was decided that control rooms in all DISCOs, PEPCO and the main Ministry would ensure immediate redressal of public complaints.

Strict instructions against any unscheduled load-shedding were issued.

The availability of transformers and related equipment in each DISCO was evaluated and found satisfactory.

