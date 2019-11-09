No power load-shedding on eve of Eid Milad un Nabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The Power Division has directed chief executives officers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) for smooth and un-interrupted power supply on eve of Eid Milad un Nabi from evening of November 9 to 10.

In a letter, it was said that 12th Rabi-ul-Awal was falling on Sunday and was being observed throughout the country. "In order to facilitate celebration of this religious ceremony in a befitting manner, it is essential that un-interrupted supply of electricity is provided to consumers,", it further said.

It was also directed that individual complaints are also be addressed on priority.