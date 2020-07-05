No power shortfall in country: Power Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division has said that there was no power shortfall in the country and 22000 MW generation is available against recorded system demand of 18,196 MW at 0830 hours.

He said that all Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) were getting electricity from the national grid station as per their demands, said a statement issued here Sunday.