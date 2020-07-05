UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Power Shortfall In Country: Power Division

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 01:40 PM

No power shortfall in country: Power Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division has said that there was no power shortfall in the country and 22000 MW generation is available against recorded system demand of 18,196 MW at 0830 hours.

He said that all Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) were getting electricity from the national grid station as per their demands, said a statement issued here Sunday.

Related Topics

Electricity Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 520 new COVID-19 recoveries

29 minutes ago

US announces 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths

59 minutes ago

China launches space-observation satellite

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE offers splendid model on women’ ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 5, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.