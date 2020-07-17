UrduPoint.com
No Power Shortfall In Country: Power Division

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

No power shortfall in country: Power Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Spokesperson Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has said that there was no power shortfall in the country and 23,000 MW electricity was available against recorded demand of 22,566 MW at 0830 hours.

He said that all Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) were getting electricity from the national grid station as per their demands, said a statement issued here on Friday.

