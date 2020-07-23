UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Power Shortfall In Country: Power Division

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 03:19 PM

Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division has said that there was no power shortfall in the country and 23,000 MW generation is available against recorded system demand of 21,007 MW at 0830 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division has said that there was no power shortfall in the country and 23,000 MW generation is available against recorded system demand of 21,007 MW at 0830 hours.

He said that all Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) were getting electricityfrom the national grid station as per their demands, said a statement here Thursday

More Stories From Pakistan

