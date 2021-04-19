UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Precedent For Way PM Fought Case Of Holy Prophet SAW: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:02 PM

No precedent for way PM fought case of Holy Prophet SAW: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that there was no precedent for the way Prime Minister Imran Khan has fought the case of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that there was no precedent for the way Prime Minister Imran Khan has fought the case of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W).

The minister tagged the video of Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech in United Nations General Assembly in September 2019.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations September 2019

Recent Stories

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Pl ..

11 minutes ago

CPEC — a boon for all-weather Pak-China strategi ..

15 minutes ago

Strata boosts PPE supply chain between UAE, Japan ..

37 minutes ago

PM vows to run global campaign against blasphemy i ..

47 minutes ago

Oil import bill shrinks by 15.13% to $7.553 billio ..

5 minutes ago

Province-wise crackdown against price-hikers, hoar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.