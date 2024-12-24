No Pressure On Govt For Dialogue With PTI: Rana Sanaullah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that there is no pressure on government for dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). The government is taking all decisions in the larger national interest, he said while talking to a private television channel
Under trial prisoners could not be released on the intervention of the government but courts could take the decisions on the basis of evidence, he said. PTI leaders have found involved in different cases including May 9, riots, he said.
To a question about dialogue with PTI, he said, there must be dialogue between treasury and Opposition benches to strengthen political and democratic system. The PTI would bring charter of demand and the discussion would be made after the consultation of the coalition partners, he added.
